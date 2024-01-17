Lions support LPGE Activities
Wed, 01/17/2024 - 9:37pm admin
The Long Prairie Lions donated $15,000 to the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Activities Department. This donation will support the athletic and fine arts programs that LPGE offers students.
