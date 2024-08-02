LPGE helps attack hunger

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the United Way Backpack Attack program was launched at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary. Approximately 80 volunteers, which included United Way and school staff, student athletes, school families, school board, administration, the Long Prairie police, community members, business partners including employees from CentraCare and ECP came together and packed over 2,000 bags of food.

Backpack Attack is available for any LPGE Elementary student who signs up for this program and food bags will go home every Friday throughout the school year. This program is funded by United Way through grants and generous donations from community partners along with in-kind food donations from Enterprise CP (ECP).

If you would like more information on how to get involved contact United Way at 320-834-7800 or e-mail Leah at lwolkow@uwdp.org. Thanks to the community for the amazing turn out to make the first packing event such a huge success!