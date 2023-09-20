Stand up and cheer
Wed, 09/20/2023 - 8:14pm admin
After many years in absence, cheering has made a comeback at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District. Cheerleaders roused the crowd at the Thunder’s home opener this past Friday.
