Bennett pleads guilty to murder of parents

Dylan John Bennett of Long Prairie, plead guilty in Todd County District Aug. 24 to two counts of premeditated 1st Degree Murder in the August 2019 shooting death of his parents, Barry and Carol Bennett in their Long Prairie home.

Bennett’s guilty plea came as somewhat of a surprise as the case was scheduled to move forward to trial in September. Bennett had previously plead not-guilty earlier this year.

Judge Shan C. Wang sentenced Bennett to two concurrent life without parole terms in prison.

Bennett was accused of shooting his parents in their Long Prairie on Aug. 21, 2019. He then evaded authorities, sparking an international manhunt as law enforcement tracked his movements to Mexico.

Local law enforcement, along with the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI worked closely with the Mexican authorities to track down Bennett. Federal Mexican agents ambushed Bennett at his hotel room in Mexico. Bennett was later extradited to the federal U.S. authorities and brought back to Todd County. Bennett was originally arraigned on two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, but after the convening of a grand jury, additional 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated charges were brought against him.

Bennett would plea not guilty to all four charges in February.

The case suffered several setbacks and reschedules due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but earlier this summer it went back on track.

A trial was scheduled for Sept. 14-Oct. 2.

The murder of Barry and Carol Bennett sent shockwaves throughout the community of Long Prairie.

Both Carol and Barry were long time members of the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie.

Barry, a veteran of the National Football League, was a deacon at the FBC Long Prairie, and longtime physical education teacher at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School where he taught until his retirement in 2014.

Carol, provided support to her husband and stability to her family as they moved around depending on the NFL season.

After moving to Long Prairie upon Barry’s retirement from the NFL, Carol began a career as a tax preparer. Carol also volunteered her time as the treasurer of the FBC Long Prairie and embarked on many mission trips to Home, Alaska.

At the time of their murder, Barry and Carol were survived by their daughters, Lindsi (Andy) Barnhart, International Falls, Abbie (Frankie) Schoonover, Volborg, MT, and Lacy (Brian) Wiest, Boise, ID; sons, Barry Jr. (Kristin), Eden Prairie, Lenard (Lexi), Alexandria, VA, and Dylan, Long Prairie; sisters, Barbara (Steve) Hatlaban, Charleston, SC, Sheila (Jeff) Godwin, Centerville, MN, and Lois (Steve) Brausen, Little Canada, MN; mother-in-law, Harriet Holmquist, Buffalo, MN; and grandchildren, Aiden, Abigail, Frank, Cael, Molly, Luke, and Anna.