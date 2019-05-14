Christie Home Museum has Special Visitors
Tue, 05/14/2019 - 3:28pm admin
George West Christie II toured the Christie Home Museum on the eve of his 97th birthday. George is the grandson of Dr. George R. Christie who built the home in 1901.
