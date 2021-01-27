F ew things in this world have the power to assault our senses more than a flower does. First, it captures our gaze with its vibrant and lush appearance. Then, as we draw nearer for a closer look, it’s scent triggers yet another response that invades our brains. Some may equate it to the response caused by chocolate, others simply say it is love.

This is something that Joyful Blooms of Browerville and Sauk Centre know something about—it’s their guiding mantra. Flowers mean love.

Sometimes love is accidental, sometimes it’s something that grows, much like the flowers they work with. However, for Joyful Blooms, it’s been almost like love at first sight.

Joyful Blooms started nearly by accident and came as a result of Sprinkle of Joy establishing a location in Sauk Centre. When Sprinkle started in Sauk Centre, the location came with the former Centre Floral location.

Even though Centre Floral had closed and had done only special occasion arrangements and didn’t keep fresh flowers, the location continued to get phone calls.

It got to the point said co-owner Lindsey Rinde that they decided to just go with it and see what happens.

“We just did it and it was awesome,” Rinde said.

They weren’t florists by trade, but they took their personal approach, along with some help from Youtube videos, and turned this gamble into a thriving operation.

The ladies at Sprinkle, Rinde and Megan May, started the flower operation first at their location in Sauk Centre, but as the business blossomed they’ve now come to open another location for flowers at their Browerville Sprinkle of Joy location this past November.

“We were delivering so much to the Long Prairie and Browerville area that we decided to open in Browerville as well,” Rinde said.

Joyful Blooms now occupies the back room of Sprinkle of Joy in Browerville.

Their approach to floral arrangements are a bit on the wild side, more rustic and free.

“It’s not cookie cutter arrangements, it’s more free and wild,” Rinde said.

While they can just snip off a dozen roses and put them in a vase, they prefer to do something with more creativity—something they can pour themselves into and lend a visual expression to the meaning behind the arrangement.

“I love it when someone says just do something beautiful,” Rinde said.

“It give us the freedom then to be creative.”

“It’s made with love and joy.”

Joyful Blooms does everything from traditional home arrangements and plants, to funerals and other special occasions, especially Valentine’s Day (hint, hint). A good rule of thumb for delivery is about a 20 mile radius in the Long Prairie and Browerville area. Another thing about Valentine’s Day, if you order your flowers by Feb. 5, each order will receive a free treat.

By having the two complimentary businesses together, they are also able to combine things and turn them into gift baskets with home decor, clothing and flowers/plants as well.

Above all they want their flowers to send a message, especially now that people have been forced to be apart for so long—Flowers Mean Love.

“That’s the basis of our whole business,” Rinde concluded.

Joyful Blooms can be found online for a look at what they like to do at www.joyfulbloomsflowerco.com. They are available at both their Browerville and Sauk Centre locations and can be reached at 877-352-3872.