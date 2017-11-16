Hunter airlifted after being shot
Thu, 11/16/2017 - 2:34pm admin
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Nov. 10 at around 5 p.m., the Todd County Sheriff's office was alerted to a gun shot incident that had occurred at 25575 250th St.
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Nov. 10 at around 5 p.m., the Todd County Sheriff's office was alerted to a gun shot incident that had occurred at 25575 250th St.
P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Fax: (320) 732-2152
Email: info@lpleader.com