LPGE Royalty spreads some spirit
Tue, 10/08/2019 - 11:08pm admin
The Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Homecoming Royalty spread the homecoming spirit with a visit to the LPGE Elementary School by having lunch with the elementary students.
