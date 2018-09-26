Police stop threat at LPGE

The Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Secondary School, along with the help of local law enforcement, prevented an alleged threat made by a student.

According to the LPGE administration, the threat was made the evening of Sept. 25, after school was already out for the day.

The threat was apparently made, then it was relayed to an adult that notified the district.

“The system worked,” said LPGE Superintendent Jon Kringen.

“Something was said, it was reported and it was acted on.”

Kringen added that they have always told the students that if they see something or hear something they need to say something. Kringen applauded those who made this threat known so the district and law enforcement could take the appropriate action.

The nature of the threat, including specific actions has not been disclosed by law enforcement or the district. However, Kringen did note that the seriousness of it prompted them to include law enforcement in the investigation.

While a notice was sent out to all parents with students in the district the morning of Sept. 26, including the elementary, the administration and law enforcement were confident that there was no threat including the elementary school. That it was limited to the secondary school building.

However, the evening of Sept. 25, Kringen said the administration in all buildings were in constant contact with each and with law enforcement. It did take some time, but law enforcement was able to eventually positively identify the student that made the comments, locate them and take appropriate measures.

“We were communicating last night as things unfolded,” Kringen said.

Kringen added the building administrators met again early this morning and decided to release the announcement once they were assured by law enforcement that there was no longer the potential for harm to take place. The automated announcement was received by parents around 7:55 a.m.

“On the one hand, you don’t want to make the situation worse, but on the other hand you want transparency,” Kringen said in relation to the announcement.

This move is presently drawing the ire of some in the community. Some have commented on the Long Prairie Leader’s Facebook page that the administration sent the notice too late for parent’s to make the decision about whether to send their children to school today or not. Others have commented that the district’s announcement left too many questions such as where the threat was unanswered. The Long Prairie Police Department on the other hand made an announcement on its Facebook page indicating that the threat was pertaining to the secondary school.

School remained in session at the LPGE Secondary School and LPGE Elementary School, however, it was reported to the Leader that some students ended up leaving, others were picked up and still others didn’t bother to come at all. Afternoon activities and practices remained on schedule, but those who were not in attendance at school were not able to participate.

At the present time, the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District has only made the public announcement through its automated system. It has not posted anything on its website or on its Facebook page. The Long Prairie Police Department on the other hand, only posted to its Facebook page and did not release any information to the Long Prairie Leader or to KEYL Radio initially.

The LPGE Secondary School, which houses grades 7-12, did have law enforcement and counselors available at the school. Searches were not performed and both buildings remained in their normal state of a soft lockdown with secured entrances.

Kringen explained that they had assurance from law enforcement this morning that the situation was contained, that police knew the whereabouts of the student in question and that they could assure the school’s safety.

As for what happens next, there are two different tracks this situation could go on.

Kringen pointed out that in Minnesota, students have rights and districts have rights and responsibilities to uphold for their students and the public. And there is also the possibility of legal action.

“We take these things seriously and we’re going to take the appropriate steps necessary to protect our school,” Kringen said.

“We have to continue to be vigilant and we need the assistance of the parents, students and the public.”

“We don’t always hear everything.”

The legal side of things may take some time to play out pending the investigation and the fact that it involves a minor.

Looking forward, the LPGE School District will be addressing this type of issue at its upcoming board meeting in October.

Kringen noted that while it may seem reactionary, he confirmed the inclusion of a presentation by National School Safety Consulting at the meeting. This presentation to the school board was confirmed prior to yesterday and today’s events.

The National School Safety Consulting group provides consulting services to help enhance safety measures already in place at schools and offers guidance on ways to fill their gaps. They also provide a program called RIPL, which stands for Relational, Impactful, and Preventative Leadership. This type of training helps those in positions of authority, like a teacher, to better identify and stop things before they get too far for students.

The district has also already taken part in ALICE training, which has flipped the traditional rationale of a lockdown on its heads. In the past, students used to be instructed to huddle in a corner of the classroom during an active shooter event for example. Now, training is being offered to show them how they can prevent a situation from continuing by empowering them and showing them tools for self-defense and survival in those situations.

Kringen also noted that the district’s safety committee, which already meets four to five times a year, would continue to meet.

Above all, Kringen is pleased that the situation was handled so well by law enforcement.

“They were right on it,” Kringen said.

“One of the issues was identifying who it was.”

“The officer did a fantastic job tracking this person down and handling the situation for us.”

“Thank you to law enforcement.”