Home / Home
-A +A

Students on parade

Fri, 05/15/2020 - 5:04pm admin

Students from the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District paraded around the elementary school May 7 to show their appreciation for the teachers and staff who were lined up around the school to sho

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are already a subscriber, please login here.

Long Prairie Leader

P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Fax: (320) 732-2152
Email: info@lpleader.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Long Prairie Leader Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media