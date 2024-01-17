Lakewood welcomes first baby of 2024
Wed, 01/17/2024 - 9:38pm admin
The year 2024 brings the celebration of birth for Kristina Vosen and Anthony Compton, Little Falls, who welcomed their new baby girl, Iela Ann, into the world on January 3, 2024.
