The Outreach Program aids LPGE
Wed, 12/27/2023 - 3:37pm admin
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary received a generous donation from The Outreach Program of food packs.
The Outreach Program’s goal is “Fighting Hunger, Enriching Lives.”
