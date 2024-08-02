Ask a Trooper

Question: Why are the builders and developers allowed to place their advertising signs on the shoulders of the state highways and ramps on the weekends? This happens every weekend throughout the state, especially in the Twin Cities Metro Area. This also involves having their vehicles, often hauling trailers, stopping on the roadsides to put the signs out and picking them up again.

Answer: To answer your question, they are not allowed to do this. Objects along roadways pose hazards for drivers and maintenance crews. Minnesota statutes prohibit people from painting, printing, placing or affixing any object within the limits of any state highway.

Every such prohibited sign, signal or marking is not allowed, and law enforcement or maintenance crews are allowed to remove such items.

Local municipalities also have their own regulations, which may differ from city to city and county to county.

The temporary placement by auctioneers with time limitations on or adjacent to the right-of-way of a highway with no more than four signs directing motorists to the location of an auction is allowed.

