Calling all candidates

Candidates for mayor can apply to be appointed by the Long Prairie City Council. The appointment will last until Dec. 31, 2024, and there is a November election this year for the role.

Applications are at City Hall and can be filled out and handed in by Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

The city administrator position is yet to be posted. Council Member Clint Krueger asked the council if they should get the job posted, but other members preferred to wait until a decision was made about a proposed finance director position.

Outgoing City Administrator Ted Gray proposed in his resignation to create a new finance director position, a job that would require a tax levy for Long Prairie citizens amounting to close to $100 per year increase for a home valued at $250,000. The finance director position would also impact the job description for city administrator as well as City Hall staff reporting structure.

Gray provided to the council information about two other cities about the same size as Long Prairie which have finance officers as well as administrators, and those cities are Staples and Melrose. It was noted that the cities were able to afford a finance officer and required one due to the fact that the electric utilities are through the city, which generates income for the cities and requires more financial reports.

Council Member Lilah Gripne said that there are cities similar to Long Prairie who just have administrators and everything goes well.

Council Member David Wright said the administrator job was like running a business, and it was a lot for one person to do.

“We have some large industries in town which require a lot of time and attention with utilities,” Wright said.

“I have a real problem raising taxes to create another position,” Council Member Jim Kreemer said.

Gray gave the members a list of his anticipated part-time job duties as he waits to onboard a new administrator. This includes: reviewing and approving financial transactions, bills, payroll, building permits; handling questions from the public on various items; create council packets for meetings; oversee current road projects and comprehensive planning; wage and job description study; City Main Lift Station; 2023 Audit; Central Bi Pond Sales; 4th Street Apartments; answer questions on ordinances and policies.

The current administrator position fulfills the legal requirements for the city to have a clerk/treasurer, and the job qualifications and duties are outlined in Chapter Three of the city ordinances, available at the city website.

The city council met on Feb. 13 to discuss this position and another proposed position of a community service officer.

The Long Prairie Police Department is requesting the community service officer position to help enforce ordinances. This proposed part-time position is hoped to be a pipeline for officers in training to enter the police force, according to Chief Ryan Hanson.

City council members discussed how the community service officer position would be paid for, using funds from years of not having a fully staffed police department.

The discussion brought up questions regarding the city’s gun policy for employees who are not licensed police officers. The policy does not allow guns on city property or in city vehicles unless the employee is a duly licensed city police officer. Hanson said the community service officer would have mace, a baton, and be able to radio for backup if needed.

Though the city is hesitant to post the job for city administrator just yet, council members discussed possible prospects and were hopeful for what lies ahead for the city of Long Prairie.

No decisions were made at the work session. City Attorney Joseph Krueger told the council based on looking at the state statute on special meetings he didn’t see why they couldn’t make a decision that night, but council members stuck to the advertised discussion-only meeting, aiming for transparency.

The council will likely make a decision at their meeting Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the Tuesday after President’s Day.