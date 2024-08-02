Court News

The following cases were heard before Judge Daniel Benson in Seventh District Court in Todd County Jan. 31, 2024.

Devin Andrew Jake Fletcher, Park Rapids. Dismissed. Fifth Degree- Possess Schedule I, II, III, IV- not small amount marijuana. Fee totals: $125. Local confinement 364 days. Stay 163 days for two years. Credit for time served: 201 days. Theft-take/drive motor vehicle. Sentenced. Local confinement 90 days. Credit for time served: 54 days. Fine $50. Fee totals $125. Supervised probation, five years.

Brian Dean Young, Bertha. DWI—operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. DWI—operate motor vehicle—alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Dismissed. Obstruct legal process—lawful execution legal process. Dismissed, conditions met or expired. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction, six months.