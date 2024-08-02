City reviving water tower project

The city of Long Prairie is reviving the goal to rehabilitate the water tower.

The project was put on pause last year as the main lift station was being designed in order to see if repurposing a generator would save the city money. It was determined at this time by Bolton & Menk, the city’s engineering consulting firm, that salvaging an old main lift station generator and repurposing it isn’t cost effective.

C & L Excavating was awarded the project for the main lift station in September 2023. Contractors have been developing plans, and right now, the holdup is the electrical equipment. According to Kent Louwagie of Bolton & Menk, it’s likely the electrical equipment would be delivered this fall, and with that delay there isn’t currently a construction schedule.

The water plant doesn’t have a backup power supply, and past power outages have been managed by the water tower storage. In order to rehabilitate the city’s water tower, the entire tower will be drained, which would take out the backup power supply for the water plant.

Louwagie recommended acquiring a new backup generator for the water plant and repurpose the Fire Hall’s generator for Well No. 6. Once generators are installed, the project to rehabilitate the water tower can start, which is likely closer to 2025.

As time goes by and more eyes get on the project through the consultants, there are additional improvements that could be needed at the water treatment plant as well as the water tower.

Mayor Jodi Dixon and Council Members Jim Kreemer and Clint Krueger voted to authorize Bolton & Menk to obtain quotes to install a generator at the water plant and move an old generator to Well No. 6. The council also approved the administration to seek federal funding for the project. Members Lilah Gripne and David Wright were absent.

The three-member council also approved change orders for Bolton & Menk for driveways on Riverside Drive.

The approved change orders increased the contract amount by $17,142. This will put the overall project costs for the road improvement project at $11,355,185. No special assessments will change with these change orders according to Louwagie. The original contract price for the road improvement project is over $11.6 million.

Kevin Klimek asked the council on Jan. 16 if there will be an increase to taxpayers for the problems found on Second Avenue SW with the bituminous pavement, which has held up the completion of the road improvement project.

Long Prairie City Administrator Ted Gray said the city is working with legal advisors and engineers to get the road repairs done at no additional cost.