County selects new coordinator

The Todd County Board of Commissioners met on Jan. 29 for a special meeting to interview three finalists for the county coordinator position.

The three finalists were Steven Jones, originally from Kansas City; Andrew Wozniak, originally from Massachusetts; and Jacqueline Bauer, originally from the Long Prairie area. Jones and Bauer rose to the top of the commissioners’ choices, and ultimately Bauer earned their first choice.

Bauer currently lives in Melrose. She was born in Japan while her parents were serving overseas in the military and then grew up on the farm 9 miles out of Long Prairie. Bauer worked as the career center director in the admissions office at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She currently works as the associate career director at St. Cloud State University and recently earned a master’s degree in higher education and administration. Bauer is also the clerk at Birchdale Township since 2009.

Jones was city manager of Montevideo, Minn from 1998 to 2018 and is the present city administrator at Clara City since 2020. He continues to work as a consultant to regulatory agencies.

Wozniak was a transportation officer and logistics officer with the military and has a degree in criminal justice and is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Illinois.

The board will offer the position to Bauer and hopes to have a new county coordinator within about a month’s time.

The county board also met at their regular meeting Jan. 16 and opened with a minute of silence for Lisa Wheking, an eligibility worker who passed away unexpectedly.

The board tabled two conditional use permit applications: one for Highway 27 Auto Salvage and the other for Dairy Ridge.

The board approved temporary compensation to Jolene Sabrowsky for hours worked in auditor/treasurer training.

The part-time deputy auditor-treasure position is currently vacant. With the current workload in the auditor’s office, Sabrowsky’s part-time contract was not allowing her to be paid her hourly wage for the work that was needed to be done for elections, office work, and training.

“It’s now at the breaking point,” Auditor Denise Gaida said. “She is training and donating her time to the county.”

The board’s action will allow Sabrowsky to be compensated at her hourly wage for any work that is required beyond her part-time hours. This compensation is not counted as overtime.

The board also approved the following agenda items:

-A Malt Liquor License for Sobieski Lions of Swanville.

-Commissioner Warrants totaling $77,533; Health and Human Services Commissioner Warrants of $206,829; Health and Human Services SSIS Warrants of $219,726.

-Todd County Development 2024 Allocation of $89,400.

-Todd Wadena Community Corrections 2024 Allocation of $619,404.

-County Motor Pool Vehicle Replacement Purchases: 2020 Chevrolet Trax for $21,639; 2024 Chevrolet Equinox for $32,598; 2024 Chevrolet Equinox for $32,253.

-Hold Harmless Agreement for ditch maintenance on County Ditch 32.

-Repair of the entertainment building sidewalls and roof at the fairgrounds for a total of $22,594. Funds from insurance in the amount of $11,571 will go toward the cost.

-Health and Human Services correction to board action on hiring Crystal Woznick, social worker, at a corrected pay of $28.20/hour.

-Funding for staff training at $225 per person (up to $10,125 total) for Drug Trends Training. Funding is from the Opioid Settlement Funding.

-Use of $5,000 from the Opioid Settlement Funding for Better Days Treatment to address barriers that impact treatment engagement for clients. Funds will be used for housing, transportation, childcare, peer support, and payments for services. Funds will allow for gas cards, damage deposits, and housing application fees.

The board approved new hires: David Determan, registered sanitarian; Nicole Hagel, hire care coordinator; Seth Buschke, paraprofessional case aide; Kellie Bitz, support enforcement aide. The board accepted the resignation of Eric Karnes, part-time dispatcher.