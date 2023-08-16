Dishing it up
Wed, 08/16/2023 - 10:49am admin
The Long Prairie Fire Department held its annual Corn and Chicken Feed with an incredible turnout. Funds raised from the event will be put towards the purchase of a new rescue truck.
