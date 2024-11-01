Orchestra rings in the New Year
Thu, 01/11/2024 - 12:00am admin
The Long Prairie Chamber Orchestra showcased their talent with film music at their New Year’s Eve concert. With the new year, the orchestra will celebrate its 50th year anniversary.
