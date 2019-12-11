Saluting our veterans
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 11:01am admin
The Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Secondary School hosted the community for it’s annual Veteran’s Day program. This year’s program featured speaker 1st Sg. (Ret.) Ole Olson.
