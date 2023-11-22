USGS surveying Todd County
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 10:52am admin
Reports of low-flying aircrafts have sparked concern among Todd County residents. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported there is a legitimate reason for these planes.
Reports of low-flying aircrafts have sparked concern among Todd County residents. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported there is a legitimate reason for these planes.
P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Fax: (320) 732-2152
Email: info@lpleader.com