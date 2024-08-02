Home / Home
ATCC Dean’s List Fall 2023

Thu, 02/08/2024

Scott Berger, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College, recognizes individual students for academic excellence. The following students were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits:
Brady Host, Matthew Host, Lily Puck, and Cole Tetlie of Browerville;
Trey Muellner of Grey Eagle;
Danniela Chavez Rodriguez, Johnelle Christiansen, Brennan Murtha, Ashton Rosenow, Jennica Standafer, and Camden Terwey of Long Prairie;
Brooklyn Bense, Ali DeWenter, Adrian Dietrich, Caleb Goodwin, Molly Johns, Faith Lemm, Jenny Sandaker of Osakis; and Laken Hines of Staples.

Long Prairie Leader

P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Email: info@lpleader.com
 

