ATCC Dean’s List Fall 2023

Scott Berger, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College, recognizes individual students for academic excellence. The following students were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits:

Brady Host, Matthew Host, Lily Puck, and Cole Tetlie of Browerville;

Trey Muellner of Grey Eagle;

Danniela Chavez Rodriguez, Johnelle Christiansen, Brennan Murtha, Ashton Rosenow, Jennica Standafer, and Camden Terwey of Long Prairie;

Brooklyn Bense, Ali DeWenter, Adrian Dietrich, Caleb Goodwin, Molly Johns, Faith Lemm, Jenny Sandaker of Osakis; and Laken Hines of Staples.