Local Students, listed below, have earned President’s List honors at Bemidji State University for the Fall 2023 semester.

To be eligible for Bemidji State’s President’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 4.0 for the semester and be enrolled in at least 12 credits of coursework. A total of 405 students earned Fall 2023 President’s List honors at BSU including the following: Franklon Couchey and Latoya Ross-Sullivan of Browerville; MacKenzie Och of Long Prairie; Nicholas Dvorak and Mikayla Schablin of Osakis.

An additional 642 BSU students made the fall Dean’s List, for qualifying students with GPAs between 3.25 and 3.99. The following local students made the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Shane Lambrecht and MacKenzie Morris of Burtrum; Ranna Hoffman of Osakis.