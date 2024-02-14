CLC Fall Honors

Central Lakes College of Brainerd and Staples has announced its 2023 fall semester honors lists.

The President’s List includes 369 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 341 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

Students on the President’s List include: Ella Banister, Nathan Blashack, and Jorja Weishalla of Bertha; Isabel Birkholtz, Jalynn Dreher, Blake Irsfeld, Abigail Marxer, Natalie Marxer, Anna Myers, Hans Puck, Bryce Rickbeil, Olivia Rowe, Alexander Stormoen, and Issiah Tabatt of Browerville; Evelynn Aleckson, Abbigail Morris, and Erica Roske of Burtrum; Madison Cebulla, Samantha Jeffries, and Lauren Schnettler of Clarissa; Adrianna Eckel, Ava Lorentz, and Madison Wendel of Eagle Bend; Alyssa Young of Grey Eagle; Julia Allen of Hewitt;

Isamara Becerra Ambriz, Zackary Larson, Alli Park of Long Prairie; Kayla Kulzer of Osakis.

Students on the Dean’s List include: Carter Wilhelmi of Bertha; Jenna Butler, Asher Cebulla, Emma Norton, Ashley Perish, Steven Rowe of Browerville; Natasha Crowe, Brenna Graves, and Brayden Mack of Burtrum; Tavin Benning, Allison Cebulla, and Kailee Sandbakken of Clarissa; Emil Lind and Chaslyn Line of Eagle Bend; Corryn McDermond of Grey Eagle; Colton Allen, Gavin Brown, Lexi Hanson, Abigail Wolbeck of Long Prairie.