Get perched on reading! Challenge yourself to read more this season with the Winter Reading Challenge at the Great River Regional Library.

“Perched on Reading,” the 2024 Winter Reading Challenge begins Monday, January 2, 2024, and runs through Tuesday, February 28.

This challenge provides fun incentives for readers to settle into cozy winter reading habits. It is designed primarily for teens and adults and is open to anyone in the 6th grade or older. Each of the 32 branch libraries in the GRRL system will have prize drawings for participants. All book lovers need to do is register for the program at a branch library, online at griver.beanstack.org, or on the Beanstack Tracker app.

Readers can log their winter reading either using a log from their library or our tracker app, Beanstack. By downloading and using the app, readers can keep track of their reading, get book recommendations, and earn online badges to help make reading a habit. Count your time spent reading to be eligible for online badges and prizes. Branches will have drawings for special “Perched on Reading” coffee mugs and winter hats at the end of the program.

The library’s first Winter Reading program took place in 2004, and participation has increased every year since. Many of the region’s libraries now schedule special events to support the program and encourage winter reading.

Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties. GRRL2GO is a locker system that allows you to pick up items at the Sartell Community Center. GRRL supplies the residents of Central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs, DVDs, 250 public computers, and information services.

GREY EAGLE

Amanda Wehrspann

320-285-2505

Hours: MON. 10-12 & 1-4,

WED. 12-7, THU. 1-5,

FRI. 1-5, SAT. 9-12

Author Jay Grammond presents Fading Ads of the Twin Cities

Jay Grammond grew up in Grey Eagle. Now a professional photographer, his book, Fading Ads of the Twin Cities, talks about the “ghost signs” in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Join Jay as he takes you on a virtual walk around the Twin Cities to view the “art gallery” that surrounds us. You will also learn a bit about the history of some of these companies that date back into the 1800s. This program was made possible with Arts & Cultural Heritage Funds from Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

LONG PRAIRIE

Amanda Wehrspann

320-732-2332

Hours: MON. 11-7,

TUE. 10-6, WED. 11-6,

THU. 11-6, FRI. 11-3,

SAT. 9-12

A Presentation by Local Author Jeff Lucas

Jeff Lucas is an amateur historian from Long Prairie. Published in 2018, the book Images of America Long Prairie captures and tells the story of Long Prairie. Join Jeff as he brings you back on a journey through the generations as he shares stories and answers questions about the history of Long Prairie. Books will be available for purchase. This program was made possible with Arts & Cultural Heritage Funds from Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

Saturday, Feb. 24

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Take N Make Craft

Packets for Children

Stop into the library for a pre-packed kit to make a craft project at home. Books matching the theme of the craft will be on display at the library, so be sure to check out some books. You can use your imagination and your craft to tell the story! Themes and crafts will rotate on a routine basis. While supplies last.

During library open hours.

SWANVILLE

Cindy Bruggenthies

320-547-2346

Hours: MON. 10 - 1, 2-5,

TUE. 10-1, 2-5, WED. 4-7,

THU. 10-1, 2-5, SAT. 10-12