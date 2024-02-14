Minnesota State Mankato

Home / Home
Wed, 02/14/2024 - 10:12am admin

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.

To earn the High Honor List students must achieve a 4.0 straight “A” average, and to qualify for the Honor List students achieved 3.5 to 3.99 average. Both honors require student be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Congratulations to the following students on the High Honor List: Simon Lian of Long Prairie, Luke Nessman of Osakis, and Noah Nessman of Osakis.

Congratulations to the following students on the Honor List: Alexis Kraska of Burtrum and Kale Danielson of Long Prairie.

