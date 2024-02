The University of Minnesota Crookston announced its Fall 2023 Chancellor’s List. To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Students named to the Chancellor’s List include the following: Annette Drayna of Browerville, agronomy; Jade Benning of Eagle Bend, animal science/equine science.