U of W-Madison Dean’s List
Wed, 01/31/2024 - 10:04am admin
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized Molly Sheehan of Grey Eagle, College of Letters and Science, named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized Molly Sheehan of Grey Eagle, College of Letters and Science, named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year.
P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Email: info@lpleader.com