Your excitement for 2024 soil and water conservation can be a reality.

The Todd County SWCD Mission Statement is “Conservation, Protection, and Enhancement of Todd County’s Natural Resources”.

How can these exciting times in conservation help you and your conservation dreams, ideas, and goals for your property?

It’s voluntary, so it’s up to you to conserve, protect and enhance your natural resources.

As a Todd County SWCD Supervisor, it is an exciting time to be a Todd SWCD Board supervisor in 2024. The SWCD Board’s role is in the development of direction, goals, and policy to facilitate the implementation of soil and water conservation for its citizens, and for a clean land and water landscape.

Your Todd Soil and Water Board is proactive by:

1. Annual work sessions to set goals, best practices, and consider long term impacts across the landscape for all peoples, lands, and to develop a work plan.

2. Incorporation of resources, technical and fiscal, to meet needs and goals.

3. Accountability in providing process, technical and fiscal resources documenting outcomes.

What is exciting in conservation resource planning?

The clean water planning and funding up for adoption has been enhanced and brought closer to the local level by cooperative water plans that are watershed based and implemented by SWCDs through One Watershed One Plan (1W1P). 1W1P is an effort to employ enhanced funding by watershed for clean water to conserve, protect, and enhance.

What are your soil and water goals?

Is it soil water erosion nutrients? Livestock related?

What’s your soil and water dream or idea? Is it small or big? Or are you not sure and can’t figure it out? Do you need technical assistance to make the soil and water health, safety, management, and conservation happen?

What other improvements have you been considering in soil and water conservation on your property, residence, or farm? Is it soil health, water conservation, water flow, water containment, nutrient and irrigation management? Is it grazing, livestock or feedlot management?

Might it be a raingarden or shoreland buffer? Or native grassland and forestry, forestry plans, wildlife habitat, or a pollinator planting?

It could be health, safety, and prevention with well sealing, recovery of unused feedlots, or closing old manure pits or it could be purchasing trees through the Todd SWCD Tree Sale program.

Todd SWCD has the exciting answers and resources. Your Exciting idea has technical assistance available through the SWCD and may have funding to make it happen!

Todd SWCD has what it takes for your conservation management.

Your conservation opportunities can be a reality.

Your excitement for 2024 soil and water conservation can be a reality.