Council considers raise for firemen

Fire Chief Dan Laumeyer was nominated and approved for another term as fire chief of the Long Prairie Fire Department.

The fire department is not staffed but operates on part-time “volunteers” who are paid currently $15 to $19 per hour when they answer a call.

The city is considering raising this volunteer stipend to $25 per hour.

“Well, being on the department 30 years, being a volunteer—you sign up as a volunteer, I hate to see that wage go up to $25 per hour,” Council Member Jim Kreemer said.

“I’d give $1,000 an hour if I could, if not more,” Mayor Jodi Dixon said.

Council Member Clint Krueger said the firefighters put their lives on the line, and they deserve $25 per hour.

Kreemer wanted to see the total hours firefighters work before making the wage increase. Those numbers were not available to the council at the meeting, however, the provided budget sheet stated 2023 wages were $29,601 with a projected $38,000 for 2024.

The LPFD 2023 budget ended with a $43,009 cash balance and expected a total of $283,929 in revenue for 2024. The total LPFD disbursements were estimated to be $286,789.

A capital projects fund budget starts off with $290,125—funds carried over intended to be spent on equipment. A transfer of $70,000 from the general fund will be added to the capital projects as well as an interfund loan of $205,000 from Liquor Store funds; one-time public safety aid of $81,437; miscellaneous funds of $5,000; and $400 interest for a total of $361,837.

Disbursements for 2024 are totaled at $703,800 for equipment which is expected to put the capital projects fund in a $51,838 deficit.

Major 2024 budget items besides a possible wage increase include an increase in the city contribution to retirement funds from $6,000 to $10,000; a new rescue truck estimated at $450,000; and a 2015 Chevy Duramax truck for $22,000 plus added costs for improvements.

Local property taxes make up $140,429 of the 2024 LPFD budget, about a $4,000 increase from 2023.

The three-member council of Dixon, Kreemer, and Krueger approved the LPFD 2024 budget with postponement on deciding on employee wages until Feb. 5. Council Members David Wright and Lilah Gripne were absent.

There were 116 fire calls in 2023, including 76 fire-related, 39 medical, and one missing person. There were 49 calls in the city limits and 67 in rural areas. The majority of medical calls were lift assists for the CentraCare Ambulance of Long Prairie, according to Laumeyer.

“Obviously it costs money to take the truck out,” Laumeyer said.

With the cost of the medical calls to the city, Laumeyer said they need to figure out a way to charge CentraCare for the costs incurred for time, fuel, and personnel responding to the call.

The fire department does not currently charge for medical calls but charges $600 per hour for fire calls.

One of the fire calls the LPFD responded to that week happened to be to a fire fighter’s home.

“It’s a sad deal for the firefighter in general,” Laumeyer said.

The firefighter and his family were displaced due to the fire, and two firemen were injured, though not seriously.

Other business

Ian Sanchez was approved as assistant manager at the Liquor Store at $19.20 per hour, step one in the full-time employee wage scale.

Harley VanRuler and Jeffery Koehn were approved as part-time ice rink employees at $15 per hour, step one of the part-time employee wage scale.

The city attorney contract was approved with Quinlivan and Hughes P.A. The attorney’s office agrees to prosecute worthless check complaints, misdemeanors, and gross misdemeanors for $39,323. The city will be billed $185 per hour for all trial preparation and attendance at criminal trials. The contract holds that Quinlivan & Hughes P.A. “will handle all regular city attorney matters such as contracts, ordinances, resolutions and legal work ordinarily associated with city attorney matters” for a $1,573 monthly retainer. Contested litigation and employment advice will be billed at $275 per hour. The city attorney will attend council meetings upon request for $200 per hour.

A temporary liquor license was approved for the Todd County Ag Society for Jan. 20.

The council closed the meeting to evaluate City Administrator Ted Gray and reopened to adjourn the meeting.

The City of Long Prairie City Council held their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, after Martin Luther King Day. The next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.