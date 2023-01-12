County denies TIF for development
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 11:32am admin
The Todd County Board of Commissioners denied a tax increment financing (TIF) plan on Nov. 21 for the Fourth Street Apartments being constructed for Long Prairie Packing employees.
