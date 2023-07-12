LPGE looks to repair track with an eye towards soccer in the future
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 8:46pm admin
Andy Otremba, a track coach and parent, presented about the condition of the track at the Nov. 20 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School Board meeting.
Andy Otremba, a track coach and parent, presented about the condition of the track at the Nov. 20 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School Board meeting.
P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Fax: (320) 732-2152
Email: info@lpleader.com