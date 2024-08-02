Swanville ISD gets ready for 2024

The Swanville School Board recently held their first and organizational meeting of 2024.

Little changed for the school board as they voted to keep the board officers, schedule and compensation the same as in 2023.

Chris Kircher will remain board chair; Kathy Beckman will remain vice chair; Molly Gerads will stay as clerk; and Bill Johnson will remain as treasurer.

The board will continue to meet on the third Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. with the fourth Wednesdays of each month saved as a backup date.

The board opted to continue with the Long Prairie Leader and the Morrison County Record as the official newspapers.

They designated the First State Bank of Swanville and the Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund as the official depositories.

The board also approved their committee assignments.

On the more regular business side of things, the board addressed the following:

-Appointed the officer manager to make electronic transfers.

-Approved the annual resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for possible changes to staffing and curriculum.

-Approved an interagency governance agreement between Morrison County Interagency Coordinating Council and the Swanville School District.

-Took part in the Sourcewell board of directors election.

-Approved the pay equity implementation report of which the district is in compliance.

Reports

Swanville Superintendent Travis Hensch reported to the board on several topics of interest including the Community Facility Task Force and staff participation in national conferences and summits.

The board also discussed a request for pairing with the Albany School District for gymnastics and held a discussion regarding participation numbers in girls sports in general.