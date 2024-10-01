Osakis creates a race for second place
Wed, 01/10/2024 - 11:47pm admin
The Osakis Silverstreaks rebounded from a loss at West Central Area to take a big lead in the Prairie Conference standings Friday at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
Osakis 38
WCA 54
The Osakis Silverstreaks rebounded from a loss at West Central Area to take a big lead in the Prairie Conference standings Friday at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
Osakis 38
WCA 54
P.O. Box 479
21 3rd Street S
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Phone: (320) 732-2151
Email: info@lpleader.com