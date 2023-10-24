Osakis is steaming into the playoffs
Tue, 10/24/2023 - 9:33pm admin
The Osakis Silverstreaks are heading into the Section 6AA playoffs with a boiler full of steam as they trounced Maple Lake in their final game of the regular season last Friday.
