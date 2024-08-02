Streaks Girl Power!

The Osakis Silverstreaks hosted their first girls only wrestling invitational Friday attracting 20 teams from across the state.

The Streaks did well, placing 14th overall with a score of 56 tying MAHACA and just a half point behind Sartell-St. Stephen, one point behind Staples-Motley and behind Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson with 75 points in 11th place.

100 A

3rd Place – Emmarose Olschlager of Osakis

3rd Emmarose Olschlager (Osakis) 19-3, Fr. over Anilyse Bundy (Brainerd) 9-5, 7th. (MD 10-1)

100 B

1st Place – Adelynne Olschlager of Osakis

Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Mikaela Pesta (Staples Motley) 1-12, 7th. (Fall 2:48)

Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Brooklyn Smith (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 5-6, 7th. (Fall 1:26)

Round 3

Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Jasmine Barlow (Roseau) 10-6, So. (Dec 13-11)

Round 5

Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Kana Reese (Staples Motley) 8-8, 8th. (Fall 3:07)

106

10th Place – Maralyne Meyer of Osakis

9th Rachel Tumberg (New York Mills) 1-1, 8th. over Maralyne Meyer (Osakis) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:34)

124

14th Place – Victoria Neumann of Osakis

13th Julia Sandok (Hopkins) 7-13, Fr. over Victoria Neumann (Osakis) 1-14, 8th. (Fall 1:34)

155

2nd Place – Alayna Nielsen of Osakis

1st Megan Meixell (Milaca-Faith Christian) 11-6, Jr. over Alayna Nielsen (Osakis) 5-10, 8th. (Fall 2:44)

190

3rd Place – Joy Kral of Osakis

Round 2

Ella Wegscheid (Wadena-Deer Creek) 5-6, Fr. over Joy Kral (Osakis) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

Round 3

Morgan Skoien (Roseau) 12-9, 8th. over Joy Kral (Osakis) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:53)