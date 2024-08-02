Home / Home
Streaks Girl Power!

Thu, 02/08/2024 - 7:20pm admin
Girls wrestling takes center stage at Osakis Invitational

The Osakis Silverstreaks hosted their first girls only wrestling invitational Friday attracting 20 teams from across the state.

The Streaks did well, placing 14th overall with a score of 56 tying MAHACA and just a half point behind Sartell-St. Stephen, one point behind Staples-Motley and behind Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson with 75 points in 11th place.

100 A
3rd Place – Emmarose Olschlager of Osakis

3rd Emmarose Olschlager (Osakis) 19-3, Fr. over Anilyse Bundy (Brainerd) 9-5, 7th. (MD 10-1)

100 B
1st Place – Adelynne Olschlager of Osakis

Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Mikaela Pesta (Staples Motley) 1-12, 7th. (Fall 2:48)

Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Brooklyn Smith (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 5-6, 7th. (Fall 1:26)

Round 3
Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Jasmine Barlow (Roseau) 10-6, So. (Dec 13-11)

Round 5
Adelynne Olschlager (Osakis) 8-7, 7th. over Kana Reese (Staples Motley) 8-8, 8th. (Fall 3:07)

106
10th Place – Maralyne Meyer of Osakis

9th Rachel Tumberg (New York Mills) 1-1, 8th. over Maralyne Meyer (Osakis) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:34)

124
14th Place – Victoria Neumann of Osakis

13th Julia Sandok (Hopkins) 7-13, Fr. over Victoria Neumann (Osakis) 1-14, 8th. (Fall 1:34)

155
2nd Place – Alayna Nielsen of Osakis

1st Megan Meixell (Milaca-Faith Christian) 11-6, Jr. over Alayna Nielsen (Osakis) 5-10, 8th. (Fall 2:44)

190
3rd Place – Joy Kral of Osakis

Round 2
Ella Wegscheid (Wadena-Deer Creek) 5-6, Fr. over Joy Kral (Osakis) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

Round 3
Morgan Skoien (Roseau) 12-9, 8th. over Joy Kral (Osakis) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:53)

